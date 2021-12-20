Piers Morgan admits his controversial fireplace picture was Photoshopped

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan has finally revealed the truth about his controversial naked picture.

In the picture, the TV presenter can be seen lying on the floor in front of a roaring fireplace with nothing but a small strip of material maintaining his modesty.

Morgan, in his snap, is seen wearing a giant gold pendant around his neck, and giving the camera his best sultry gaze.

The British TV personality has now revealed the truth, admitting that the picture wasn't real, and that his head was Photoshopped onto a model's body.



"Burger King paid me an obscene amount of money for a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign in which I posed like Burt Reynolds, semi-naked, lying by a roaring fire and wearing a big medallion, to promote a new fragrance called Flame that supposedly exuded an aroma of flame-grilled beef," he revealed in his Daily Mail column.

He went on to write: "And the world’s women drooled over my surprisingly ripped torso. "But I can finally now confess it wasn’t really my body – it was a male model named Grant Clarke."

"Lifesize cutouts of the image appeared in American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants with the slogan: ‘WHERE THERE’S FIRE, THERE’S DESIRE.’

The presenter has slammed female stars for posing without their clothes on a number of times. In 2019, he branded Little Mix "talentless dimwits" in a shocking rant after they posed for a powerful campaign.

Piers Morgan also lashed out at Kim Kardashian when she celebrated passing the baby bar exam. He tweeted: "Congratulations - see what can happen when you keep your clothes on?"