BTS snags BRIT Awards 2022 nominations for two years in a row

The World famous K-pop group, BTS is making waves in music industry with their music, big wins and recent nomination for this year’s BRIT Awards.
The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially unveiled the list of nominees for 2022 event on December 18.
The United Kingdom’s one of the most prestigious awards are slated to take place on February 8.
However, what has brought excitement among fans is the septet’s potential win at the big event.
The Butter hit-makers have successfully managed to snag nomination for the Best International Group for two years in row. Last year’s nomination made the group first Korean artists to get the honour.
ABBA, Måneskin, Silk Sonic, and The War on Drugs have also been included in the category.
