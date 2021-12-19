Here's what Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal received as wedding gifts

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive ‘ valuable’ gifts from precious friends

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were showered with expensive wedding gifts by their celebrity friends in honour of their marriage.



The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan in a royal ceremony which was a mix of artificial decor and rustic elements, an ideal setting for Kat’s wedding.

As wedding celebrations have come to a close, the duo have returned to Mumbai and are currently residing in their Juhu apartment where Kat flaunted her cooking skills by serving Vicky scrumptious ‘Sooji Ka Halwa’.

According to reports, Kaif’s ex boyfriend Salman Khan, who has a knack for luxurious cars, gifted the power couple a Range Rover for a whopping amount of INR 30 million.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor purchased a diamond necklace worth INR 27 million.

Kat and Vicky received a pack of perfume baskets worth millions from the stunning Alia Bhatt.

Her new and ‘best’ neighbor Anushka Sharma reportedly gifted Kat a pair of diamond earrings while the legendary Shah Rukh Khan has sent a painting worth INR 1.5million.

For the unversed, none of these icons attended the star-studded wedding but will be part of the small reception ceremony to be held in Mumbai for the showbiz personalities.