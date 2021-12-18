Taylor Swift's album party: Nearly 100 test positive for Covid after event

A Taylor Swift fan party at Sydney’s Metro Theatre was declared to be a venue of concern after creating over 100 COVID cases last Friday.

Taylor’s fans reportedly threw a big party to celebrate the re-release of her Red 2012 album. The event is now called a super broadcast event because approximately 100 persons who attended the party were diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

Amid the authorities issued a public health alert on Thursday to even those who have not yet tested positive for the novel coronavirus to isolate themselves.

The New South Wales Ministry of Health said, "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party" at the Metro Theatre from 9 p.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 10 is considered a "close contact" of a positive Covid case and "must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days."

The health ministry further added it was likely that at least some of the cases identified were the omicron variant.

For those unversed, Swift, 32, wasn’t present at the party instead.