‘Zindagi Tamasha’ to finally release in cinemas on THIS date

Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's film Zindagi Tamasha has finally been given the green signal for screening in Pakistan. The film is finally going to release in local cinemas in March 2022.

The trailer for the movie, which has been delayed multiple times in the past due to political controversy, has been re-released by production studio Khoosat Films on YouTube.

The film is now set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022, across Pakistan.





Renowned TV actress Nimra Bucha also took to her Instagram and revealed the film’s release date. “There’s so much to say about this but shall we just wait and let it speak for itself? Zindagi Tamasha, directed by Sarmad Khoosat, winner of many accolades, out in cinemas in Pakistan on March 18th, 2022. Khuda karay,” she wrote.

Zindagi Tamasha is directed and co-produced by Sarmad and Kanwal Khoosat. The film is written by Nirmal Bano. The cast includes actors; Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi.

According to the film's description on YouTube, Zindagi Tamasha is "an intimate portrait of a family as well as a scorching political commentary on the little gods on this earth who police private passions."

Earlier, Zindagi Tamasha had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019 and was the first Pakistani film to win the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the festival. It also bagged the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) in 2021.