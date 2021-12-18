Priyanka Chopra calls shooting in pandemic a challenge: 'Want to take time out for myself'

Pee Cee told 'Hindustan Times' how 'lonely' working in the pandemic got for her sometimes

Priyanka Chopra came forth sharing the perils of shooting amid the pandemic, revealing it was a massive challenge for her.

While Pee Cee has been shooting for The Citadel in London recently, she told Hindustan Times how 'lonely' it got for her sometimes.

She said, "Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done. While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely.

She added that shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things she's done," This whole time was emotionally difficult."

The global icon even revealed her biggest takeaway from the pandemic.



"It (the pandemic) has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it's high time I take some time out for myself."

Pee Cee added that she likes to do things that matter to her now including spending time with family.