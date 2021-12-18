Nick Cannon reminisces over his heartbreaking conversation with kids about Zen’s death

Nick Cannon recalls the emotional moment he sat down with the rest of his children to speak candidly about the death of the youngest member in their family.
The comedian weighed in on the moments prior to his conversation with the kids during his interview with People magazine.
There he was quoted saying, "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense."
"But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."
