Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion cancel Atlanta Jingle Ball after crew’s COVID cases

U.S. rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion and the popular band, the Jonas Brothers have cancelled their performances at iHeartRadio’s Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta after their teams members tested positive for COVID-19.

Both artists were scheduled to perform at the event on Dec. 16. However, amid COVID-19 positive cases, the singers had to pull out and cancel their performance lineup.

The Like It’s Christmas crooners made their announcement via Instagram stories. On the morning of the scheduled event, the sibling trio shared, “We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta.”

Later that same day, the Beautiful Mistakes singer shared that she would also be pulling out of the performance after her team members tested positive for the virus.

“While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow.”

The Atlanta event took place at State Farm Arena, with performances from Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, Tai Verdes and Tate McRae.

iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball is set to continue its run around the U.S. in Miami on December 19, having already stopped in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and more.