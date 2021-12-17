Katy Perry feels old to see Olivia Rodrigo referencing her songs

Katy Perry is touching upon her feelings after seeing younger artists adapting lyrics from her iconic music.
In an interview Out Magazine, Perry talked about newbie singer Olivia Rodrigo using "where's my f—ing teenage dream" from the 39-year-old's hit song on I Kissed a Girl in track Brutal .
The mother-of-one said that she feels "Old" amid the phenomenon. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."
"It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."
However, Perry was excited that her music is still loved and appreciated by younger generations.
"It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people," she said. "It's fun! It's wonderful to have that stamp."
