Travis Scott stayed ‘very lowkey’ at Kylie Jenner’s baby shower amid Astroworld backlash

Travis Scott was reportedly forced to keep his attendance at Kylie Jenner’s baby shower ‘lowkey’ to avoid continued backlash from the Astroworld tragedy.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, "Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family," an insider told HollywoodLife.

"The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy."

According to a separate source, "Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time."

An insider also gave fans an inside look into all the heartwarming moments and admitted, "At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.”

"Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here."