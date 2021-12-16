Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to 'Balam Pichkari' in viral video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are entertaining fans at the poster launch of upcoming film Bhramastra.
The Ayyan Mukharjee directorial, that is all set to release in September 2022, will add its name in one of the few VFX movies in Bollywood.
Joined by protagonist Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday, was also co-star Alia Bhatt who briefly sang for her real life beau in front of the media.
Alia broke into singing one of the most iconic songs from Ranbir's career titled Balam Pichkari. The lovebirds then shook a leg together, receiving wide praises from their admirers.
"I can't believe I know this step I wasn't even in the film," Alia exclaimed, leaving Ranbir in splits.
Bhramastra is produced by Karan Johar. The movie also Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.
Billie Eilish had a major shift in her style statement that stunned everyone
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February this year
Gomez debuted her large new back tattoo in a celeb tattoo artist's new post
'Fundamentally Queen puts things in a box and says 'that can be dealt with on Thursday,' says royal expert
Kardashian's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, celebrate their birthday on December 14
'She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,' says source close to Jennifer Lopez