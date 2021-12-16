 
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her ‘birthday twins’ with adorable post

Kardashian's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, celebrate their birthday on December 14

By Web Desk
December 16, 2021
December 14 marks a special day for Kourtney Kardashian, who welcomed her two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, on this very day five years apart.

The doting mother celebrated her ‘birthday twins’ in a special Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a series of adorable photos of the siblings with a loving caption from their mom.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” wrote Kourtney, adding, “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”


Kourtney’s fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also wished her children on their special day, commenting, “Happy Birthday Reign and Mason.”

The couple even put up a toy Blink-182 concert for the boys, with elves as bandmembers and steel cans as drums that aptly said ‘Elf-182’. 

