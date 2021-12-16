Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her ‘birthday twins’ with adorable post

Kardashian's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, celebrate their birthday on December 14

December 14 marks a special day for Kourtney Kardashian, who welcomed her two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, on this very day five years apart.

The doting mother celebrated her ‘birthday twins’ in a special Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a series of adorable photos of the siblings with a loving caption from their mom.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” wrote Kourtney, adding, “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”





Kourtney’s fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also wished her children on their special day, commenting, “Happy Birthday Reign and Mason.”

The couple even put up a toy Blink-182 concert for the boys, with elves as bandmembers and steel cans as drums that aptly said ‘Elf-182’.



