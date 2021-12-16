Zendaya heaps on praises for her beau Tom Holland: ‘My Spider-Man' 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already garnering much attention from super-hero fans who can’t stop gushing over Tom Holland’s return to Marvel’s hotly-released project and his girlfriend Zendaya is not an exception.
Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria actor penned down a heart-touching cute note to send support to her beau.
The 25-year-old actor dropped a couple of photographs as she showered love on Holland calling him, “My Spider-Man".
While one of the pictures, showed the Unchartered actor performing a stunt in iconic Spider-Man suit, the other shared a glimpse into his childhood days, wearing the same costume.
She captioned the post, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you.”
“Some things never change and good thing,” she added while dropping a black heart emoticon.
Earlier, the Dune star told InStyle, “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate (about Holland). In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man."
