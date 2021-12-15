Mohammad Rizwan visualises before first T20 match against West Indies. File photo

Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan Tuesday received a weird proposal from a fan during the second T20 match against the West Indies played at National Stadium Karachi.

"Rizwan please adopt me," stated a placard held up by a female fan.



Sports website ESPNCricinfo shared the picture of the fan and tagged Rizwan, who has scored 1239 runs in 2021- the highest score in T20 in a calendar year.

“Hello Mohammad Rizwan,” it captioned the picture on Twitter

It should be noted that Mohammad Rizwan was married to his cousin in 2015 and has two daughters.

National cricketers often share photos with their children on social media, but Rizwan has never shared a photo with his wife or talked about his marital life.