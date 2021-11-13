Indian doctor reveals details of Mohammad Rizwan’s ICU treatment

Indian doctor, who had treated Pakistani batter-wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan at an intensive care unit of a Dubai hospital before taking the field against Australia in the crucial T20 World Cup semi-final, termed his quick recovery “a miracle”.
Mohammad Rizwan spent two days in an ICU of a local hospital for a chest infection before taking part in the crucial fixture. He scored 67 runs off 52 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan set a challenging 177-run target for the Aussies.
Though his knock was overshadowed by Matthew Wade’s heroics, Rizwan’s dedication was appreciated by all.
Before the semi-final clash, Rizwan was down with the flu and spent two nights admitted to a Dubai hospital, where he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
He reportedly had developed a severe chest infection and was given special medical attention.
However, the cricketer displayed great strength and willpower as he recovered to be fit for the match and even played so well that he scored the most runs in the match.
The Indian doctor, who treated Rizwan at the hospital was surprised at the quick recovery made by the seriously ailing cricketer, reported Khaleej Times reported.
‘Mujhe khelna hai’
“Mujhe khelna hai, team k sath rehna hai,” (I want to play and be with the team), the publication quoted Rizwan as telling the doctors.
Pulmonology specialist Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen said that Rizwan had a “strong desire” to play for his country in the crucial fixture.
“He was strong, determined and confident. I am astonished at the pace he had recovered,” the doctor said.
According to the doctor, recovery and gaining fitness before the match with the severity of Rizwan’s medical condition seemed unrealistic and anyone else would have taken around a week to recover in this condition.
He further stated that it was Rizwan’s physical fitness and endurance level that helped him recover at this pace.
After getting discharged from the hospital and declared fit, Rizwan gifted a signed jersey to Dr Sainalabdeen as he expressed gratitude towards the doctor and his team.
