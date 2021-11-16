Pakistan ready for tricky pitches in BD, says Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Playing conditions and surfaces in Bangladesh for the forthcoming three-match T20 series would not be batting friendly, predicted team vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan during a video interview on Monday.

While responding to a query about the possible behavior of the pitches for the three-match series, Rizwan said Bangladesh’s surfaces always proved tough for the batsmen. “Ball here grips and turns so free-scoring would be easier even in the T20 series. Recent series held here at least gave us the same impression. When the ball grips you cannot score freely. Let’s see what they have prepared for us. I am just sharing with you what I have heard and seen in the past.”

Rizwan turned out to be the only batsman in the history of T20 cricket who has scored more than 1000 runs in a calendar year.

“I am glad to achieve this, but this record is for the whole nation and for those who helped me achieve this. Richard Pybus, Inzamamul Haq, Shahid Aslam and Younis Khan all helped me in their respective capacity to achieve this milestone. They all have helped me to make the best of my talent at such a level.”

He added that even Mathew Hayden taught players a lot. “What he has shared with us would go a long way in achieving the best as a batsman.” Rizwan said that all they were looking at during the World Cup was to save the wickets during the power-play.

“Yet, we managed to score over 40 and around that had been the case with the best outfits during the World Cup. Pakistan’s success till the semi-finals was more due to the team’s ability to keep wickets in hand and then to go for big shots during the later stages. We were tagged favourites more due to the reason of not losing wickets earlier and making all-out efforts during later stages. Taking wickets during the Powerplay also turned out to be our strength during the World Cup.” On his health, he said acting on doctors’ advice, he has taken complete rest.

“For the last three days, I took complete rest. Hopefully, the things would be much better once I restart training. I am feeling much relieved and have recovered from the chest infection.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan had their first on-ground net session after arrival in Dhaka Monday with players seen getting first-hand knowledge of the conditions while bowling, batting and fielding. Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq stressed on the players to change gears to give the best in tough Bangladesh conditions. “Only those cricketers can be termed great who change with the given cricketing conditions. Great players always get ready and prepare for any eventuality,” he said.