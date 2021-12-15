Bilie Eilish opens up about exposure to porn at young age

Billie Eilish is touching upon her exposure to pornographic images at an early age.

Speaking to SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Eilish shared her thoughts about porn, deeming it a 'disgrace.'

"I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11," Eilish began.

"I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," the Bad Guy hitmaker added.

The singer went on to share that her exposure to adult content had her develop unrealistic expectations.

"I'm so angry that porn is so loved, and I'm so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay," she said. The singer later added that all adult film are over the top and not real.

In the same interview, the 19-year-old talked about her breakthrough case of COVID-19, confessing she 'would have died' if she was not vaccinated.