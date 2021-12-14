Britney Spears reflects on Diane Sawyer interview and break-up with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, while reflecting on her 2003 controversial interview, slammed journalist Diane Sawyer for questioning her spending habits.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old singer took the charge to clear all her 18-year-old dues in since-deleted lengthy post.

The Toxic singer wrote, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the 'You're in the wrong' approach?? Geeze... and making me cry???"

Spears expressed, "Seriously though... I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone... my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?"

Moreover, the Criminal singer also reflected on having a tough time after her break-up with Justin Timberlake.

She continued, “Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn't talk afterward.”

"I was in shock... pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak. Two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room... they forced me to talk!” Spears added.