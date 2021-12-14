Ankita Lokhande gets married to Vicky Jain in glittering ceremony

Lokhande tied the knot with beau Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Tuesday

Ankita Lokhande, Indian TV star, tied the knot with longtime beau Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The couple, who has been together for more than three years, chose classic gold and white outfits for their big day, with Ankita looking stunning in a gold lehnga while Vicky cut a dapper figure in a white sherwani.

Pictures from the ceremony have already started doing the rounds on social media, with Ankita taking to Instagram to share stunning pictures!



Have a look





Ankita formerly dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for a long time after meeting him on sets of their first hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. Rajput passed away in June 2020 from an apparent suicide.