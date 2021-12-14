Kim Kardashian on Blackfishing accusations: ‘people forget I am Armenian too’

Kim Kardashian reflected on previously being accused of Blackfishing after she styled her hairs in braids and cornrows.
During her chat with i-D Magazine, the 41-year-old said, “I would never intentionally try to appropriate the culture in that way.”
She continued explaining, “Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I've had these conversations with her that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.”
"But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that's something that she's really asking for, and really wants," the KKW Beauty mogul expressed.
"But then there's also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well,” she added.
