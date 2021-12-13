Here’s why Jennifer Garner is channeling the less-makeup look

Jennifer Garner recently revealed that she is trying to wear less makeup to ‘set a good example’ for her kids.
The 13 Going on 30 star got candid during her chat with Shop Today, stating, “We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think.."
"..because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look."
The mother of three also shared, "I want to look normal and I want to normalise looking normal.”
“I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’,” the 49-year-old actor said.
Garner also opened up on focusing on something better than criticising own self after looking at photos.
She said, “When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else. Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”
