Billie Eilish makes ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on ‘Happier Than Ever’

American music sensation Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting debut over the weekend, and stunned her fans with a confident and enlightening monologue.

The Grammy-winner singer, 19, took to the stage in a beautiful puffy white dress – for which she said, “I am dressed like Mrs. Clause is going to the club,” and effortlessly delivered some solid jokes.

The Lovely singer also revealed that her parents have joined her at the SNL sets to support her. Eilish's mother Maggie and father Patrick also introduced their daughter to the Studio 8H stage while Eilish’s brother Finneas lent his guitar skills to the occasion.

The singer also performed as the night’s special guest and took the stage for a performance of her single Happier Than Ever, accompanied by her brother.

Later in the episode, the Ocean Eyes singer also entertained her fans with a slow and emotionally powerful performance of her single, Male Fantasy.