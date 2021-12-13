Abhishek's new collage post with dad Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans

Abhishek Bachchan is sending his fans on a walk down memory lane as he shared a collage that draws on-screen similarities with dad Amitabh Bachchan
On Monday, the Guru star took to Instagram and dedicated a special post to Big B featuring throwback photos with a heartfelt note.
Sharing the post, the 45-year-old actor wrote, “Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration.”
Abhishek picked one picture from Amitabh’s film Piku and one from his Bob Biswas for the collage.
In another picture, the duo strolled with their hands behind their backs in both pictures and looked quite alike.
Even some fans were convinced of the eerie similarity between the father and son on-screen.
One person wrote, “You and Amitabh sir look very similar."
