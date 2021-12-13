Vicky Kaushal welcomes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team ‘Sam Bahadur’

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is all set to step into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s shoes for the upcoming biopic titled, Sam Bahadur.

Celebrating the Sam Bahadur’s director Meghna Gulzar’s birthday today (on Dec. 13), the URI famed actor took to his Instagram and revealed latest names to join the cast.

The biopic will now also star the Dangal’s sister-duo, actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

While, the Masaan actor will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who, in a career spanning four decades, fought in five wars, the Badhai Ho actress will play the role of Vicky’s wife, Silloo Manekshaw in the film.

The Ludo actress will be seen portraying the role of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

Welcoming the actresses to Sam Bahadur cast, the Sardar Udham actor captioned his Instagram picture as, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #SamBahadur family!”

The Talvar director also expressed she is “eager to experience” Sam Bahadur’s journey. “I have much to celebrate… There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life,” she mentioned.