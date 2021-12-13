Priyanka Chopra celebrates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s historic win

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday, in a glamorous event held in Eilat, Israel.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated Harnaaz for winning the most prestigious title for the country after 21 years.

Celebrating the model’s historic win, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress, who won the Miss World title in 2000, took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of the historic moment Harnaaz was crowned the Miss Universe title.

Congratulating the 21-year-old beauty queen for winning the global beauty pageant for India, PeeCee shared the video with caption, "And the new Miss Universe is...Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandu...bringing the crown home after 21 years."

In the video, ceremony host Steve Harvey is seen announcing Harnaaz as the winner of the beauty pageant. She can be seen getting emotional after Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico presented her with the prestigious crown at the event.

Harnaaz beat 79 other contestants - including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane - from various countries, to claim the prestigious title.

Harnaaz became the third Indian model to win the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively.