Hailey Bieber sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic note

US supermodel Hailey Bieber has sparked rumours she was expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber with a cryptic note.



Hailey, who celebrated her 25th birthday last month, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note about quitting the social media.

She left her millions of fans shocked with the cryptic message and the fans started speculating she is quitting the social media as she was pregnant.

Hailey said in her Insta stories, “It’s ok to disappear until you feel like you again.”

The supermodel’s cryptic message comes a day after she sought motherhood advice from her fellow model Rosie Huntington.

Hailey and Justin Bieber legally married on 13 September 2018, but they celebrated with friends and family on 30 September 2019.