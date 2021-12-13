Katrina Kaif gushes over her sisters as she delights fans with more stunning photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif gushed over her sisters as she delighted her millions of fans with more dazzling photos from the wedding with Vicky Kaushal.



Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last week. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

The Tiger 3 actor posted the stunning photos with a heartfelt note for her sisters.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Katrina said, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”.

Katrina’s sisters Isabelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte and others can be seen alongside the diva in the adorable photos.

Katrina looks stunning in traditional red lehenga.

The lovebirds got married on December 9 in Rajasthan and announced their wedding on social media.