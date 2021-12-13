Camilla Cabello touches on how ‘Cinderella’ affected mental health struggles

Lyricist and singer Camilla Cabello recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of her mental health struggles and the impact her Cinderella casting had on it all.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She also went on to say, "I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me."

"When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health."

She also added, "It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"

Before concluding she also went on to say, "I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew."