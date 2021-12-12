Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 following Astroworld tragedy

Popular rapper Travis Scott has been reportedly dropped from Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival 2022 after facing backlash for Astroworld tragedy.

Variety confirmed that the rapper has been removed from the performance lineup for the upcoming festival following the recent Astroworld tragedy at his Houston concert in November, where reportedly ten people lost their lives amid the crowd rampage.

Earlier, the victims of the Astroworld tragedy filed lawsuits at Change.org petition against the rapper, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. The petition managed to gather as many as 60,000 signatures.

Scott, 30, also received massive online backlash following his Astroworld concert as netizens called him out for not stopping the show despite crowd surge.

In a recent interview, the Goosebumps singer addressed the Atsroworld tragic incident and said, "I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts."