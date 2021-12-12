Kanye West's bid to persuade Kim Kardashian goes in vain

Kim Kardashian has left her estranged husband Kanye West in shock with her latest move as she filed to become legally single amid her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

The American TV personality and socialite totally has shunned the rapper, who wants his ex Kim back in his life.

The 41-year-old reality star, who initially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February citing ‘irreconcilable differences,’ has stunned fans with her latest move as she again knocked at the court's door on Friday to become 'legally single' and drop 'West' from her surname.



The reality star has also requested joint legal and physical custody of her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim's move comes hours after Kanye begged her 'run right back to me' amid their divorce during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night.

The makeup mogul's die-hard fans see her move as a punishment to the rapper's 'stupidities' he made during their married life.

On the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row, Kanye admitted his mistakes and hoped to get her ex back in his life.