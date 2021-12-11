Jana Duggar, sister of Josh Duggar, charged with endangering welfare of a minor

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, 3rd degree, this fall, local media reported citing Arkansas court filing.
Duggar is the former reality star and younger sister of recently-convicted Joshua Duggar.
According to the reports she was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.
The report of Jana Duggar’s charge comes one day after her older brother Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, was found guilty on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Jana is followed by more than half a million people on Instagram where she introduces herself as "Home Remodeler, Gardening Enthusiast, Amateur Cook and Coffee Lover."
Her last post on Instagram was shared nine weeks ago and it contained a video.
