Madhuri Dixit’s dance video on ‘Lazy Lad’ goes viral

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has yet again set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



The Koyla actor took to Instagram and shared a reel where she can be seen dancing like no one is watching.

Madhuri can be seen matching the dance steps to iconic song Lazy Lad.

She posted the video clip with caption “Weekend vibes #lazylad #reelsinstagram #reels.”

The stunning video has gone viral on social media.

‘Lazy Lad’ from film Ghanchakkar is a song that every wife would like to sing for her husband.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapoor, stars Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.