Madhuri Dixit’s dance video on ‘Lazy Lad’ goes viral

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has yet again set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on social media.
The Koyla actor took to Instagram and shared a reel where she can be seen dancing like no one is watching.
Madhuri can be seen matching the dance steps to iconic song Lazy Lad.
She posted the video clip with caption “Weekend vibes #lazylad #reelsinstagram #reels.”
The stunning video has gone viral on social media.
‘Lazy Lad’ from film Ghanchakkar is a song that every wife would like to sing for her husband.
The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapoor, stars Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.
Tom Holland has added £2.7 million in his fortune during the last 12 months
Over 1.5 million fans have reacted to the photo of the royal couple
Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes is about to turn one-year-old
Hailey and Rosie had a deep talk about motherhood during Hailey's YouTube talk show
In 2007, she was elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature
US media quoted a family statement saying Nesmith had died at home of natural causes.