Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him during concert

'Run right back to me… More specifically, Kimberly,' Kanye sang during his latest concert

Kanye West is not giving up on trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with his latest effort being a special shout out during a joint benefit concert with Drake.

The Donda hit-maker on Thursday took to the stage at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles and dedicated the song Runaway to Kim, present in the audience with the couple’s eldest daughter North West.

Kanye put a spin on the ballad’s lyrics, changing them to “I need you to run right back to me,” which in itself would’ve delivered the message to Kim, however, the rapper had a more direct hit in store; the Yeezy maker ended the song by directly addressing Kim by her name.

“I need you to run right back to me… More specifically, Kimberly,” he sang.

The video of Kanye’s passionate onstage lament to Kim has since gone viral, with several hip hop fan pages sharing it on Twitter and Instagram.

