Isabelle Kaif welcomes ‘brother’ Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’ post wedding with Katrina

Bollywood actress and the younger sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle shared a heartfelt note for ‘brother’ Vicky Kaushal to welcome him to their ‘crazy family’ after his marriage with Katrina.



Isabelle turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family!”

She continued, “We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09” followed by a heart emoji.

Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on Thursday December 9, 2021.

They confirmed their wedding on Instagram with stunning pictures.

Katrina announced, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same photos with similar words.