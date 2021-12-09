James Corden joins The Beatles’ for emotional parody: ‘Never knew we needed him!’

James Corden takes fans along for the ride as he rides shotgun with The Beatles as their honorary fifth member in a hilarious parody.

The parody in question is titled The Gary Sessions and features Corden as Thump, the notorious guitarist and pianist who can’t hit high notes to save his life.

At one point Corden lays a hilarious quip and can be heard telling Paul McCartney, "You know what, Paul? A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you're looking for a banging tune, this isn't it."

He even shares a peek into his vocal prowess with a rendition of "(Three Little) Silly Sheep" and gushes over how I'm spitting diamonds here, John."

The entire footage is a collection of scenes taken over the span of 21 days, back in January of 1969 and also includes never-before-seen footage of McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they fiddle in the studio.

The trailer includes a narration that reiterates, "In January 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to document The Beatles at work.”

“This resulted in over 57 hours of the most intimate footage ever shot of the band. The footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Unseen… until now."

Check it out below:







