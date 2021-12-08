Khloe Kardashian was warned by friends before taking Tristan Thompson back

American TV personality Khloe Kardashian hoped ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson would be faithful to her this time, says source close to the star.

After being subject to constant infidelity at the hands of the father of her child, Kardashian is devastated for trusting the NBA player.

The insider reveals that the 37-year-old was adviced by friends on multiple occasions to refrain from taking Thompson back, but the Good American founder "always believed that he would change" and wanted to keep the family intact for True.

"She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people," the source says, adding, "It's just a sad situation to her."

"She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her," says the source.

"Khloe's family always tried to support her," the insider adds. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has found himself in the middle of a paternity scandal where a woman named Maralee Nichols is suing the athlete for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March.