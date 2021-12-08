Katrina Kaif’s mother invites Vicky Kaushal’s family to London

Katrina’s British mother Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky’s parents to visit the Kaif family in London

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are well under way at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and if reports are to be believed, their families are bonding pretty well too!

A source close to the wedding party told India Today that Katrina’s British mother Suzanne Turquotte has already extended an invitation to Vicky’s parents Veena and Sham Kaushal to visit the Kaif family in London.

They went on to add that the Kaushal family is already planning to head to London in January 2022, soon after Katrina and Vicky officially tie the knot this week.

The couple is all set to get married on December 9 and kicked off their wedding festivities on December 7 with a sangeet ceremony.