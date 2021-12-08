Law enforcement calls on Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez has once again found herself in hot waters days after being detained at the Mumbai Airport for her connection to extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Bollywood Hungama on Wednesday reported that the Bollywood diva was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning, after earlier being denied permission to leave India on the basis of a Lookout Circular issued by the ED.
While she was allowed to leave the airport after questioning, Fernandez was snapped outside the ED office on Wednesday, reportedly for a “rather significant” questioning towards uncovering Chandrasekhar’s multi-crore money racket.
Fernandez has been summoned by the ED a total of six times now, with the actress attending two of the questionings.
Earlier, the ED filed a 7,000-page charge sheet against Chandrasekhar that also claimed that Fernandez had received gifts worth INR 10 crores from the conman.
