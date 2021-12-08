Ryan Reynolds on acting break: 'Don't want to miss this time with my kids'

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is speaking about the reasons he decided upon a sabbatical from his acting career.

Speaking with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, Reynolds revealed that he wants to hold back on movies inroder to spend more time with wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2,



"Well, I've done a lot of [acting]," Reynolds said in the video interview, published Monday, adding that he's "extremely passionate" about his creative agency Maximum Effort and software platform MNTN.

Reynolds continued, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well," he said.



He added: "They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I'm shooting a film," he added. "So allowing myself to step away right away, it's sort of the perfect time. Not just for my family but for MNTN and for Maximum Effort, to just kind of focus on those for a little while."

Reynolds later said he wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

