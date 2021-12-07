Alec Baldwin to attend NYC Awards Gala in first appearance post ‘Rust’ tragedy

Baldwin will attend an Awards Gala in NYC this week as his first public appearance post the shooting accident

Alec Baldwin is all set to attend an Awards Gala in New York on Thursday in what will mark his first public appearance since the fatal shooting on the sets of his film Rust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin will serve as the master of ceremonies at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC, just days after sitting down for his first interview since the accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

The event, hosted by Kerry Kennedy, will be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as other notable names including poet Amanda Gorman, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

While some are expected to attend via Zoom, Baldwin will be attending the ceremony in person as the night’s emcee.