Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson grace Paul Walker's brother’s ‘FuelFest’ event

Monday December 06, 2021
By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson went all the way to Phoenix on December 4 to extend their support for Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker.

Just few days after the Fast and Furious star’s eighth death anniversary, a charity event FeulFest was organized by his brother to accumulate donations for Reach Out Worldiwde, founded by the late actor.

The event became a prominent one when Walker’s co-stars and best buddies, Diesel and Gibson arrived at the music and automotive festival.

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson grace Paul Walkers brother’s ‘FuelFest’ event

aking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor dropped a video, as he put his arm around the late actor’s brother.

He shared, “I'm here with my brother in FuelFest. It is an honour to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."

"I'm so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him," referring to his nickname for Paul,” the XXX star continued.