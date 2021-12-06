Alec Baldwin deletes one Twitter account days after emotional interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two verified Twitter accounts, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The news comes just days after he addressed the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his movie Rust for the first time in an emotional interview with ABC.
The verified Twitter handle @alecbaldwin, that Baldwin used to issue his first statement following the accidental shooting on October 21, disappeared from the micro-blogging app on Sunday evening.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins... I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” read the aforementioned tweet.
Baldwin’s other verified Twitter account @alecbaldwin__ is still functional, however, has not tweeted since October 19.
Representatives for Baldwin have not yet responded to THR’s request for comment.
'The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet,' said Holland
The singer could not help but fangirl over Lavigne while accepting the award
According to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Chandrasekhar gifted Fatehi a luxury car
William reflected on the romance with his former girlfriend Jecca Craig recently
Kat and Vicky's rumoured wedding seems to be getting real as their family arrives in Jaipur
Video of Dananeer and Hadiqa Kiani singing Pashto song 'Janan' goes viral on internet