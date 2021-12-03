Astroworld documentary removed from Hulu following backlash

Hulu removed 'Astroworld: Concert From Hell' after it was slammed online for being insensitive

Hulu was forced to pull a documentary about the Astroworld tragedy just days after it premiered on Wednesday due to intense backlash online, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Titled Astroworld: Concert from Hell, the documentary was aimed at recounting the November 5 tragedy at the Travis Scott concert that left 10 dead, hundreds more injured, and Scott buried in billion-dollar lawsuits.

A description on Hulu, which has since been removed, read: “A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

The special was slammed online by social media user, who said it was in ‘poor taste’. Many believed it to be a Hulu production, however a spokesperson for the streaming app denied it.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” Hulu told EW.