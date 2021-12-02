Tragedy as Godfather of Black Music loses wife in home invasion

The man known as the Godfather of Black Music faced a major tragedy when his wife was shot and killed Wednesday in a break-in at the couple's Beverly Hills home, US media reported.
Jacqueline Avant died after being shot by a burglar, who also opened fire on a security guard, according to tabloid website TMZ.
Avant was the wife of Clarence Avant, a music executive feted by the likes of Jay-Z, Diddy, L.A. Reid and Babyface, and lauded by former US president Barack Obama.
The couple's daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
TMZ said at least one burglar had got inside the luxury home before opening fire.
It published a picture showing broken glass of a sliding door at the spacious compound.
Police in Beverly Hills, an upmarket area of Los Angeles that is home to the rich and famous in the US entertainment industry, said officers were called to the house after 2:00 am.
"Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound," a press release said.
"The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive."
A press conference was expected later Wednesday.
TMZ said Jacqueline Avant was 81, and had been married to Clarence Avant for 54 years.
Fernandez is making headlines after pictures of her being chummy with Chandrasekhar surfaced online
'Mirzapur' actor, Brahma Mishra passed away at the age of 36 due to heart arrest in Mumbai
South African comedian, Trevor Noah confirmed on 'CBS Mornings' that he will host 'Grammy Awards 2022'
The Queen had hosted then US president Barack Obama and then first lady Michell Obama for a state banquet in 2011
Meghan Markle took the newspaper to court for publishing excerpt of her letter to her father
'Happy 1st birthday to my wife,' wrote Sam Asghari in a recent post for Britney Spears