Meghan Markle Vs UK newspaper: Court of Appeal judgement summary in full

A court on Thursday ruled in favour of Meghan Markle as it gave its verdict on a newspaper's appeal against a ruling that it breached Duchess of Sussex's privacy.

Markle took Associated Newspapers to court after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

A High Court judge ruled in February that extracts of the letter published in the Mail on Sunday were "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

The judge ordered the newspaper group to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal costs and to print a front-page statement acknowledging her legal victory.

But the ruling was put on hold while the paper challenged whether the judge was right to rule in Meghan´s favour without holding a full trial hearing.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

