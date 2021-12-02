Hania Aamir talks about ‘moving on’ and ‘letting go’ in latest IG post

Leading Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir turned to her social media handle and advised her fans and followers on prioritizing mental health in a heart-warming note.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Ishqiya starlet dropped her gorgeous pictures in which, she can be seen flaunting her glamorous fashion game and shared a motivational note on the importance of letting go and moving on from bitter memories.

"there’s growth and maturity in moving on and letting go. Prioritise your mental health. Vibe to what makes you happy. Holding hate in your heart only weakens you. Let go and live. Life is too short to hold on to the sad bits of your past. You owe nothing to the bitter memories, not even a thought. You owe nothing to the strangers questioning your life choices, not even an explanation," captioned the Anaa actor alongside a carousel of her photos in beautiful ethnic wear.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress continued, "So pick yourself up, shake it off and move on. I pray that everyone reading this grows and moves on effortlessly, beautifully & gracefully."

Hania's emotional note on mental health comes after she made headlines over her recent attendance at rumoured ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar's concert.