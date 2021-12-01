Queen loves her daily glass of wine despite bidding adieu to alcohol

The Queen does not compromise on her regular glass of wine, despite quitting alcohol last month.

As per the monarch's royal sommelier, the 95-year-old continues to have a glass of wine with her dinner after reports in October suggested that she has quit her dry martini.

Speaking to Daily Mail, royal sommelier Demetri Walters said: "It’s bad for her joints, and she can’t drink too much when she’s doing all these royal engagements — it’s not a job you can drink in."

Walters however ensures that the Queen has a limited amount of alcohol intake so that her health is not compromised.

He added: "I choose for the Queen, but she’s quite exacting, as she doesn’t drink much wine at the moment.

Although the Queen has not entirely quit drinking, she's very selective about her alcohol, says Walters.