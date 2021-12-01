Jennifer Aniston only eats 'one chip' when she is stressed

American actor Jennifer Aniston is very serious about her health and does not let temptations and cravings mess up her diet.

Speaking with InStyle in an earlier interview, the 52-year-old exclusively gave fans a sneak peek into her diet routine. When stressed, Aniston turns to a potato chip.

“A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” Aniston spilled.

When inquired if one chip is enoug for her, the Friends alum revealed: “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying. Can you feel my contempt ooze through the screen?”

The actor also ensure to exercise everyday, mostly Pilates. “I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline,” she said.