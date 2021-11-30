Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middleton's Christmas activity

Kensington Palace on Tuesday issued a statement to confirm how the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will lead a community Christmas carol concert at Webminster Abbey next month to celebrate the work of individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

Kate Middleton will host the Christmas carol service on Wednesday 8th December that would be broadcast on ITV.

"Spearheaded by the Duchess, the services will be celebration of life in our communities and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us," said a statement.

Below is the full statement issued by the Kensington Palace:



