Iqra Aziz calls Yasir Hussain ‘most beautiful human’ on his birthday

Iqra Aziz recently showered love over her husband Yasir Hussain in an adorable birthday wish, calling him the ‘most beautiful human’.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star, taking to her Instagram account, dropped a small video that shared a glimpse into the couple’s gorgeous moments.

The mother of one captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English).”

As soon as the post was up on social media, many fans dropped loads of comments as they couldn't help but gush over the stars.

However, the most prominent reaction remained Hussain's who wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen.. love."

Meanwhile, the Suno Chanda star has been living a busy the life of a new parent.



She recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her every day journey of a mom in a 10-minute-long YouTube Vlog.